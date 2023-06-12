Rupee closes flat against US dollar

The home currency closed at 82.43 a dollar, up 0.04 percent from its previous close of 82.47.

The Indian rupee on June 12 ended little changed in a thinly traded market against the US dollar as traders awaited key CPI data and US Fed policy.

The home currency closed at 82.43 a dollar, up 0.04 percent from its previous close of 82.47. The currency opened at 82.46 a dollar.

Traders awaiting India consumer price inflation data due after 5.30 pm on June 12. The country's retail inflation probably slowed to 4.32 percent in May from 4.7 percent a month earlier, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Traders are also awaiting US inflation data and rate decisions from the federal reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan later this week. After a surprise hike by the central banks of Australia and Canada last week, it would be difficult for the Fed to turn dovish and talk about cuts, analysts said.

"The market expects at least one hike in either the June or July meeting. A hawkish tone could give a boost to the US DXY to move towards 104.50-105 levels. Post Fed, ECB on Thursday and BoJ on Friday are lined up to deliver their decision on the monetary policy," said Amit Pabari CR Forex.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.27 percent, Singapore dollar and Japanese yen were up 0.1 percent each and Hong Kong dollar rose 0.06 percent. Among losers, China renminbi and Indonesian rupiah fell 0.15 percent each, Malaysian ringgit declined 0.13 percent and Taiwan dollar lost 0.07 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.30, down 0.24 percent from its previous close of 103.557