Rupee closes at Rs 82.47, makes marginal gain of 0.13 % from previous close

Indian rupee

The Indian rupee closed marginally higher against US dollar on June 9, tracking gains in the Asian currencies market. The home currency opened at 82.49 a dollar and ended at 82.47, up 0.13 percent from the previous close of 82.57 a dollar.

Analysts are now reassessing the trajectory of US fed policy after the central banks in Australia and Canada this week unexpectedly raised rates. Analysts are increasingly leaning towards bets that the Fed is likely to abstain from raising interest rates next week. The probability of a pause has risen to nearly 75%.

Asian currencies

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won was up 1 percent, Indonesian rupiah gained 0.37 percent, Malaysian ringgit up 0.16 percent, Philippines peso rose 0.16 percent, and Thai Baht up 0.05 percent. Among losers, Japanese yen fell 0.53 percent and China renminbi lost 0.3 percent.

Chinese yuan weakened amid a series of weak Chinese data assuring the markets of the need for further easing by the Bank of China. "This will keep the Yuan under pressure and have a ripple effect on other Asian currencies as well. Hence, despite nearly $8 billion worth of flows in the last 3 months, the rupee hasn’t been able to gain or sustain strength as the demand for the dollar, apparently due to rising oil demand and cheaper Chinese imports has been surging," said CR Forex in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.52, up 0.17% from its previous close of 103.343.