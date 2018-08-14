Rupee closes at 69.89/$ after falling to an all-time low of 70.08

After falling to a historic low of 70.08 to the US dollar during the day, the rupee on Tuesday ended at 69.89, up 2 paise from its previous close of 69.91.

Weakness in Turkish currency (lira), along with panic among importers led to the selloff in the Indian currency, analysts that Moneycontrol spoke to, said. At 70.08 per US dollar, the currency witnessed a depreciation of depreciated 10 percent in 2018 so far. It had opened marginally higher at 69.85 against the greenback.

The currency had breached psychological mark of 70 per US dollar in the morning session. However, a possible intervention by the central bank, helped it to recover as well.

Technical pattern indicates that the rupee could further depreciate towards 71 per dollar.

“A slowing Chinese economy, tightening monetary policy and an escalating trade war are some of the main reasons for this turmoil into currency markets as sentiments towards emerging markets are worsening. The Indian rupee breaching 70 mark is not because of India-specific factors, but on account of risks of a global contagion emerging on account of the weakening Turkish Lira against the US dollar. If global concerns were to persist, the rupee may even slide to 72 against the dollar,” Abhishek Bansal, Founder and Chairman, ABans Group of Companies told Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, some analysts also attribute it to domestic factors at play.

“The rupee’s fall today was largely due to domestic reasons. Previous resistance for the currency was 69.50 and a fall below that triggered stop losses from importers. There is lot of panic demand seen from importers…the next short-term resistance is seen at 70.50, while the important resistance to watch out for the market will be 71 per dollar. On the downside, support is around 69.30 levels,” Rushabh Maru—Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, told Moneycontrol.