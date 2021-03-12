English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee climbs for 3rd day, up 12 paise against USD

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but surrendered some gains as the trade progressed and closed the session at 72.79 — showing a rise of 12 paise to the dollar.

PTI
March 12, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Extending its gaining streak for the third day in a row, the Indian rupee advanced by another 12 paise to close at 72.79 against the US dollar on Friday amid some easing of crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but surrendered some gains as the trade progressed and closed the session at 72.79 — showing a rise of 12 paise to the dollar.

In the last three sessions, the Indian currency has gained 46 paise against the American currency.

Forex market was closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri’.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.57 per cent to 91.94.

Close

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.13 per cent to USD 69.53 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex slumped 487.43 points or 0.95 percent to close at 50,792.08, while the broader NSE Nifty ended lower by 143.85 points or 0.95 percent at 15,030.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 15.69 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
PTI
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Mar 12, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Investors allocation towards global diversification likely to reach 20-40% in coming years: Pratik Oswal of Motilal Oswal AMC

The Market Podcast | Investors allocation towards global diversification likely to reach 20-40% in coming years: Pratik Oswal of Motilal Oswal AMC

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.