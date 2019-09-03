App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee at fresh 2019 low, slips 96 paise

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

After a weak start, the Indian rupee slipped further and currently trading at fresh 2019 low at 72.37 per dollar, down 96 paise from the previous close.

It opened lower by 55 paise at 71.95 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.40.

Manali Bhatia, a Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers, thinks due to global uncertainty and domestic tensions, USD/INR is all set to form a new short term base in the range of 71.1 to 70.9.

Close

On the fundamental front, USD is holding a strong position and India is now likely to react on Chinese Yuan theme. The unrest in Hong Kong and intent depreciation of Yuan by Central Bank for increasing the exports as they are hit by trade war which has immensely deteriorated the sentiments of Yuan in last few days, the analyst said.

related news

The health of the rupee is expected to improve if the US Federal Reserve goes for a rate cut in the next meet on September 17-18. A rate cut will make the US dollar softer against a basket of major currencies and is expected to give a boost to the rupee.

The rupee appreciated by 38 paise to close at a two-week high against the US dollar on Friday led by a rally in domestic equities and renewed hopes of the US-China trade talks, said PTI.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.63 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.27% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.