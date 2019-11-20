Rupee off day's low, trades at 71.82 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased some of its losses but trading lower at 71.82 per dollar, with domestic equity market ended off high after Sensex hitting record high.

It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.83 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.71.

On November 19, the rupee recovered from the lows and ended higher by 13 paise at 71.71 against the US currency on the back of softening crude oil prices and gains in domestic equity markets.

At close, the Sensex was up 181.94 points at 40,651.64, while Nifty was up 59 points at 11,999.10.

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday on oversupply concerns, while a gauge of stocks across the globe rose for a seventh straight session after large overnight gains in Asia.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.75 in the previous session. Open interest increased 2.41% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.