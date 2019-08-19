Rupee at day's low, trades at 71.33 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading at day's low at 71.33 per dollar, down 19 paise against previous close 71.14.

It opened marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.14.

The rupee recovered from early lows to close higher by 13 paise at 71.14 against the US currency on August 16 in line with firm local equities, defying gains in the greenback overseas and foreign capital outflows, said PTI.