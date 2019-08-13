App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee at day's low, trades at 71.14 per dollar

The rupee declined by 9 paise to close at 70.78 against the dollar on August 9.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee is trading near day's low at 71.14 per dollar on Tuesday, down 36 paise from the previous close.

It opened lower by 36 paise at 71.14 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.78.

The rupee declined by 9 paise to close at 70.78 against the dollar on August 9 as market participants were cautious ahead of a meeting between foreign investors and finance ministry officials regarding the higher tax surcharge, said PTI.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 11:02 am

