Rupee at day's low, trades at 70.98 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped and trading at day's low at 70.98 per dollar against previous close 70.88.

The local currency has touched 71.01 intraday Friday.

The Indian rupee recovered from the day's lows and settled higher by 20 paise at 70.88 to the US dollar on Thursday, helped by weakening of the greenback overseas and easing crude oil prices, said PTI.

However, sustained foreign fund outflows and sell-offs in domestic equities put pressure on the forex market, somewhat capping the rupee gains, it added.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.07 in the previous session. Open interest rose by 1.85% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.