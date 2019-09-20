Rupee at day's high, trades at 71.01 per dollar

The Indian rupee has extended the morning gains and trading at day's high level at 71.01 per dollar.

The domestic currency opened higher by 12 paise at 71.20 per dollar versus Thursday's close 71.32.

The rupee close at 71.32 against the US dollar on September 19 as heavy selling in domestic equities, unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices kept investors edgy, said PTI.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.38 in the previous session. Open interest declined 7.12% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.