Rupee at day's high; trades at 70.87 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading at day's high level at 70.87 per dollar on the back of positive trend in the domestic equities.

The domestic unit opened flat at 71.02 per dollar versus previous close 71.03.

The Indian rupee dipped 3 paise to close at 71.03 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, even as crude oil prices eased, said PTI.

Forex traders said a weak trend in domestic equities, political unrest in the US and unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.32 in the previous session. Open interest increased 18.54% in the previous session.