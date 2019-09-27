Rupee at day's high, trades at 70.72 per dollar

The Indian rupee has recovered from the day's low level and trading at day's high level with volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

The local currency is trading higher by 16 paise at 70.72 per dollar.

It opened lower by 7 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 70.88.

The rupee strengthened by 16 paise to close at 70.88 against the US dollar on Thursday as investor sentiment got a lift after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected, said PTI.