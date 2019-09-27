App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 02:07 PM IST

Rupee at day's high, trades at 70.72 per dollar

on Thursday, robust buying in domestic equities, fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices also lent support to the domestic unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has recovered from the day's low level and trading at day's high level with volatility seen in the domestic equity market.

The local currency is trading higher by 16 paise at 70.72 per dollar.

It opened lower by 7 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 70.88.

The rupee strengthened by 16 paise to close at 70.88 against the US dollar on Thursday as investor sentiment got a lift after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected, said PTI.

Robust buying in domestic equities, fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices also lent support to the domestic unit, it added.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Rupee

