Rupee at day's high, trades at 70.56 per dollar

The Indian rupee has extended gains and trading at day's high level at 70.56 per dollar, up 32 paise from its previous close.

It opened lower by 7 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 70.88.

The rupee strengthened by 16 paise to close at 70.88 against the US dollar on Thursday as investor sentiment got a lift after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected, said PTI.