App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee at day's high at 71.54 per dollar

Rupee on Tuesday dived 31 paise to end at a nearly one-month low against the US currency due to heavy dollar buying amid fresh concerns over the progress of China-US trade talks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee erased morning losses and trading at day's high at 71.54 per dollar.

It opened lower by 5 paise at 71.59 per dollar versus previous close 71.54.

It touched an intraday low of 71.71 per dollar.

Close

Rupee continued to remain under pressure and was weighed down for the second successive session as signing a trade deal between US and China still remains uncertain, said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.

related news

This week, volatility for major crosses will be influenced by more updates on the Brexit front. There is still a belief that UK has a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week.

We expect the rupee remain under pressure but pace of the weakness could remain restricted from these levels and the currency could quote in the range of 71.20 and 71.80(Spot), he added.

According to PTI, rupee on Tuesday dived 31 paise to end at a nearly one-month low against the US currency due to heavy dollar buying amid fresh concerns over the progress of China-US trade talks.

Crude oil prices dropping more than half a per cent and gains in the equity markets, however, helped the local unit contain losses, it added.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.64 in the previous session. Open interest increased 3.06% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.