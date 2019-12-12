App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee at day's high at 70.60 per dollar

The rupee added 7 paise to end at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the US dollar on December 11 on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee is trading at day's high level at 70.60 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened higher 15 paise by at 70.69 per dollar against Wednesday's close 70.84.

The Sensex was up 159.10 points or 0.39% at 40571.67, and the Nifty was up 51.30 points or 0.43% at 11961.50.

The rupee added 7 paise to end at a fresh one-month high of 70.85 against the US dollar on December 11 on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a surprise increase in US crude inventories.

The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve’s benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower.

USD/INR range has come back to 70.50-71.50 for short term, 70.50 will act as a strong support and we can see some reversal from there towards 71 and plus levels, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research - Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

