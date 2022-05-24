Rupa shares post record 20% slide on confusion over CEO, CFO resignation

live bse live

Shares of undergarment maker Rupa & Co sank nearly 20 percent on May 24, the biggest one-day fall on record, following a weak earnings print for the quarter ended March and a sudden reshuffle in the company’s top management.

The company reported a 25 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 49 crore for the quarter ended March as higher costs weighed on the company’s performance. Sales in the quarter were flat compared to the year-ago quarter even as the management said that volumes declined around 10 percent.

Investors were spooked by the sudden resignation of Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar Lodha and Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Agarwal on May 23 when the company announced its results.

However, the company later clarified that the CEO has resigned for “personal reasons” and will continue to be part of the selection process of the new chief executive of the company. “The Board of Directors has accepted the said resignation and decided to relieve Mr Dinesh Kumar of his responsibilities from 31 May 2022,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Rupa & Company also said that the CFO of the company, who is also part of the promoter group, has resigned to free up time from day-to-day management of the company and “leverage his rich experience in overall growth and transformation of the company”.

The company said that Agarwal will continue to guide the company as a whole-time director. In Agarwal’s stead, the company has promoted Sumit Khowala as the chief financial officer, who has spent over a decade at the company.

“I think some people need to learn the difference in a person leaving a company and continuing as a director on the board. Anyways each to his own. That’s how, as per me, opportunities arise in extreme reactions,” said famed individual investor Safir Anand on twitter, who said he has bought more shares of the company today.

At 10:40am, shares of Rupa & Company were down 18.4 percent at Rs 419.4 on the National Stock Exchange.

