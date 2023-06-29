Rules banning regulated entities from associating with unregistered advisors in works: Madhabi Puri Buch

Genuine experts know that there is no guarantee in the market, even Warren Buffett has made losses, said Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of Sebi

Regulated participants in the securities market such as stockbrokers and mutual fund houses won’t be allowed to associate with unregistered investment advisors, under a new regulatory framework that will soon be proposed, according to the Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“In a few months, we will bring out a consultation paper. In the paper, one important element will be that our regulated entities, such as exchanges or brokers or mutual funds, cannot associate with unregistered entities… be it through advertising, equity, profit sharing or referral fee,” said Madhabi Puri Buch. Buch was speaking at a press conference after the Sebi Board meeting on June 28.

Also read: Sebi finalising draft discussion paper over guidelines for 'finfluencers'

Currently, many finfluencers make a large part of their revenue by sharing promotional/referral links of broking platforms, mostly in their content descriptions. While a recent communication from the exchanges have asked regulated entities such as brokerages not to advertise through celebrity finfluencers—those with over a million followers—brokerages can advertise through smaller finfluencers if the content is cleared by the exchanges before publishing.

Buch said that there have been discussions over the previous few Board meetings about the increasing number of finfluencers and the stand Sebi should take. She added that regulator’s thoughts on this issue are “crystallising” and that a consultation paper would be out soon.

One of the proposals the paper would make is that regulated entities not be associated with unregistered advisors in any form.

“We believe that if you are a Sebi regulated entity, then your partners or associations should also be regulated. Then such regulated entities cannot advertise on channels run by unregulated entities, they cannot pay a referral fee to such unregulated entities or give their link through such unregulated entities. This is a very important element in our consultation paper,” she said.

A second important proposal the paper will make will be regarding inducements in the form of guaranteed returns or unregistered entities giving investing advice.

“If you are teaching people, then we have no problem with it. In fact, that is good because even we want investor awareness and education. So, if your genuine intent is to educate people, then we have no problem with that. But if you are giving inducements such as promises of earning lakhs and crores through trading or of becoming a lakhpathi or crorepathi in two years… then it will be considered fraudulent and misrepresentation,” she said.

“Genuine experts know that there is no guarantee in the market, even Warren Buffett has made losses. If you are an expert and you are telling people that this (trading) is a guaranteed method of making money, then under our system (regulatory framework), that promise will be considered an inducement,” she added.

Buch said that Sebi has no intent to regulate everybody who teaches people about investing. “But if you are giving (investing) advice, stock recommendations, portfolio recommendations, then you need to be registered with us… that is already a part of our law,” she said.

Under the current law, to give investment advice, a person needs to be registered with Sebi as an investment advisor or research analyst.