Ruchi Soya locked at 5% upper circuit as lenders approve Adani Wilmar's Rs 6,000cr bid

Shares of Ruchi Soya Industries has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Friday as company's lenders approved Adani Wilmar bid for the company.

There were pending buy orders of 389,359 shares, with no sellers available.

Lenders of the company approved the Rs 6,000 crore bid of Adani Wimar to acquire the debt-ridden edible oil firm, sources said.

Adani Wilmar emerged as the highest bidder with Rs 6,000 crore offer, Patanjali group came second with Rs 5,700 crore bid.

Adani Wilmar and Baba Ramdev's Patanjali group have been engaged in a long-drawn battle to take over Ruchi Soya.

The resolution professional will now seek approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Ruchi Soya, which is facing the insolvency proceedings, has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The company has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

At 09:27 hrs Ruchi Soya Industries was quoting at Rs 9.42, up Rs 0.44.

With inputs from PTI