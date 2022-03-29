Ruchi Soya FPO subscription falls as investors withdraw bids following SEBI's order

live bse live

The subscription for Ruchi Soya Industries' Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) is down to 2.58 times on March 29 from 3.6 times yesterday, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) provided an option to investors to withdraw their applications, according to CNBC-TV18.

As many as 4.95 crore bids have been withdrawn so far. Patanjali Ayurved Group-controlled Ruchi Soya, backed by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, has priced its FPO at Rs 615-650 a share. It is the country's largest edible oil-maker the first to be re-listed after the bankruptcy process.

Market regulator SEBI had directed Ruchi Soya to give the investors who participated in its FPO the option to withdraw their bids due to “circulation of unsolicited SMSes advertising the issue”.

Industry experts said the diktat could delay the listing process and increase the risk of share sale getting unsubscribed if a large number of investors withdraw their bids.

This is not the first time the company has run into trouble with the regulator. In October 2021, the yoga guru and the company were warned by SEBI for making dubious investment promises. In a viral video, Baba Ramdev was seen asking his followers to buy shares of Ruchi Soya Industries if they wanted to become crorepatis.