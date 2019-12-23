'RSI, Stochastic indicate positive bias in Nifty; 5 near-term buying ideas'

Rajesh Palviya

After starting the week in the red, buying interest at lower levels helped Nifty end on a strong note. The index settled 185 points higher at 12,272 in the week ended December 20.

On the weekly chart, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle with lower shadow indicating support at lower levels. The index witnessed a “V” pattern (Continuation pattern) breakout at 12,115 levels on closing basis indicating bullish sentiments ahead.

The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 12,300 levels, it could witness buying which would lead it towards 12,360-12,450 levels. However, if Nifty breaks below 12,190 it would witness selling which could take the index towards 12,150-12,050.

The Nifty is trading above 20, 50 and 100 day SMA's which are important short term moving average, indicating positive bias in the short to medium term.

Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend in the short to medium term, so buy on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 12,450-12,150 with a positive bias.

The weekly strength indicator RSI and momentum oscillator Stochastic have both turned positive and are above their respective reference lines indicating positive bias.

Bank Nifty Outlook:

Bank Nifty started the week on a flat note but continued its previous week's positive momentum to end the week on a positive note. Bank Nifty closed at 32,385, gaining 371 points in the week ended December 20.

On the weekly chart, the index has formed a long bullish candle, forming higher High-low compared to the previous week. It has also closed above its previous week's high indicating a positive bias.

The index is moving in a higher top higher bottom formation on the daily, as well as, the weekly chart indicating positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above 32,300 levels it would witness buying which could lead the index towards 32,500-32,800 levels. However, if index breaks below 32,050 it would witness selling which could take the index towards 31,800-31,500.

Bank Nifty is trading above 20, 50 and 100 day SMA's which are important short term moving average, indicating positive bias in the short to medium term.

Bank Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend across all time frames, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect Bank Nifty to trade in the range of 31,800-32,600 with mixed bias.

The weekly strength indicator RSI is moving upwards and is quoting above its reference line indicating positive bias. However momentum oscillator Stochastic has turned negative from the overbought zone indicating a possible consolidation or a down move in the near term.

Here are the top 5 stocks which can give good returns:

Canara Bank: Buy | CMP: Rs 229.25 | Stop loss: Rs 220 | Target: Rs 242-246 | Return: Rs 6-8 percent

On the daily chart, the stock price continues to make a series of higher highs and higher lows indicating a sustained uptrend. The weekly strength indicator RSI is in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: Buy | CMP: Rs 1418 | Stop loss: Rs 1363 | Target: Rs 1475-1500 | Return: 5-7 percent

On the daily chart stock price has decisively broken out from a major resistance at Rs 1,400 levels and is sustaining above the same. It also continues to make a series of higher Tops and higher Bottoms.

The daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term. Stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Buy | CMP: Rs 1172.10 | Stop loss: Rs 1120 | Target: Rs 1240-1265 | Return: 7-9 percent

On the weekly chart, the stock price has decisively broken out its past one year “Down Sloping Trendline” around Rs 11,50 levels on closing basis representing short-term trend reversal. It also continues to make a series of higher Tops and higher Bottoms.

The daily strength indicator RSI remains in positive territory while stochastic indicator has given a bullish crossover which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Aurobindo Pharma: Buy CMP: Rs 469 | Stop loss: Rs 445 | Target: Rs 485-495 | Return: 5-7 percent

On the daily chart, the stock price has decisively broken out from a one-month long major resistance at Rs 455-458 levels and sustaining above the same on closing basis. It also continues to make a series of higher Tops and higher Bottoms formation representing sustained up trend. The daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Britannia Industries: Buy | CMP: Rs 3114 | Stop loss: Rs 3020 | Target: Rs 3250-3300 | Return: 5-7 percent

On the weekly chart, stock price has decisively broken out from multiple resistances of Rs 3,000 levels in the month of October 2019 and is sustaining above the same.

Since the last 3-4 weeks, the stock is regaining strength around its major support zone of Rs 30,00 levels with rising volumes. The weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term.

The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

(The author is Technical & Derivatives Research Head at Axis Securities Limited)