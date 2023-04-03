 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 414 crore paid to 34,497 Karvy clients from NSE's investor protection fund

Apr 03, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

The government on Monday said Rs 414.24 crore has been paid to a total of 34,497 clients of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) from the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) investor protection fund till March 2023.

In addition, NSE along with other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) have also monetised the mutual fund distribution business of KSBL, and funds amounting to Rs 150 crore have been realized and the same is being utilized for distribution to clients of KSBL, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The case pertains to Karvy unauthorisedly transferring securities of its clients in one of its demat accounts by misusing Power of Attorney (PoA) given to its clients. NSE and BSE suspended trading terminals of KSBL from December 2, 2019 and declared it a defaulter on November 23, 2020  for misusing clients’ funds and securities.

Moreover, NSE has declared 32 stock brokers as defaulters in the past five years for failing to comply with the bourse’s guidelines. The minister said capital markets regulator Sebi, along with exchanges, conducts regular inspection of brokers based on certain criteria and takes action as per its regulations and bye-laws of the exchanges.