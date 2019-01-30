App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra rises over 3% on winning orders worth Rs 252 crore

The company has secured an order worth Rs 194.7 crore from the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation for construction of 12 Elevated Service Reservoirs. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months, it said in a filing to exchanges.

RPP Infra’s shares rose over 3 percent on Wednesday morning as investors cheered an order win for the company.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 121.00 and an intraday low of Rs 118.40.

The company won three new orders worth Rs 252.9 crore.

The company has secured an order worth Rs 194.7 crore from the Tiruppur City

Municipal Corporation for construction of 12 Elevated Service Reservoirs. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months, it said in a filing to exchanges.

Additionally, the company has received a Letter of Intent from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) worth Rs 40.2 crore million in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu for the fabrication & erection of structural steel for their power house, to be completed within 24 months.

It also received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for its bid to build a Storm Water Drain for the Thoothukudi Smart City in Tamil Nadu, worth Rs 18 crore.

At 11:52 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 118.45, up Rs 1.35, or 1.15 percent, on the BSE.
