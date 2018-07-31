RPP Infra Projects gains 3% on order win worth Rs 217cr

Shares of RPP Infra Projects added 3.4 percent intraday Tuesday as company bagged order worth Rs 217 crore.

The company has bagged order from Maharashtra PWD (Public Works Department of Maharashtra) for worth of Rs 217.1 crore.

The order include rehabilitation and up-gradation of existing highway to 2 lane with paved shoulder configuration of Wardha to Arvi on EPC mode in the state of Maharashtra.

The said work to be completed within 18 months.

At 10:42 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 226, up Rs 3.55, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil