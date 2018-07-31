App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects gains 3% on order win worth Rs 217cr

The company has bagged order from Maharashtra PWD (Public Works Department of Maharashtra) for worth of Rs 217.1 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of RPP Infra Projects added 3.4 percent intraday Tuesday as company bagged order worth Rs 217 crore.

The company has bagged order from Maharashtra PWD (Public Works Department of Maharashtra) for worth of Rs 217.1 crore.

The order include rehabilitation and up-gradation of existing highway to 2 lane with paved shoulder configuration of Wardha to Arvi on EPC mode in the state of Maharashtra.

The said work to be completed within 18 months.

At 10:42 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 226, up Rs 3.55, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 10:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.