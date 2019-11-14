App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPower Q2 net profit down 69% to Rs 45 cr

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,239.10 crore as against Rs 2,295.55 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Power (RPower) Ltd on November 14 reported a 69.38 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147 crore in the July-September period of the previous year, RPower said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,239.10 crore as against Rs 2,295.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Total expenses in July-September period stood at Rs 2,162.13 crore as compared to Rs 2,295.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.

related news

Reliance Power, a part of Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

The company has one of the largest portfolio of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Business #earnings #India #Market news #Reliance Power Limited

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.