RPower Q2 net profit down 69% to Rs 45 cr

Reliance Power (RPower) Ltd on November 14 reported a 69.38 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147 crore in the July-September period of the previous year, RPower said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,239.10 crore as against Rs 2,295.55 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses in July-September period stood at Rs 2,162.13 crore as compared to Rs 2,295.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Reliance Power, a part of Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.The company has one of the largest portfolio of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.