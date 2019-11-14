RPower Q2 net profit down 69% to Rs 45 cr

Reliance Power (RPower) Ltd on November 14 reported a 69.38 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147 crore in the July-September period of the previous year, RPower said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,239.10 crore as against Rs 2,295.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in July-September period stood at Rs 2,162.13 crore as compared to Rs 2,295.55 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Reliance Power, a part of Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.