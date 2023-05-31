Royal Orchid Hotels trades down 5% despite 83% spike in Q4 net profit

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

Shares of Royal Orchid Hotels dropped 5 percent intraday on May 31 despite posting robust Q4 numbers. At 12:59pm, the stock was trading 5.70 percent lower at Rs 344.65 on the NSE.

On a standalone quarter-on-quarter basis, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd reported an 83 percent spike in total income at Rs 48.67 crore from Rs 26.57 crore in the previous quarter. The company's EBIDTA surged 95 percent to Rs 16.66 crore from Rs 8.51 crore. Its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 158 percent from Rs 2.78 crore to Rs 7.18 crore sequentially. The earnings per share (EPS), accordingly, increased 159 percent from Rs 1.01 to Rs 2.62.

On a consolidated basis for FY23, the company reported the total income of Rs 279.69 crore as against Rs 155.93 crore for the previous year - a surge of 79 percent. EBIDTA jumped 142 percent to Rs 98.03 crore from Rs 40.35 crore and the net profit leaped 83 percent on-year from Rs 26.78 crore to Rs 49.22 crore.

Management Commentary

"This year has been significant for us in multiple aspects – commemorating our 50 years in the industry, expanding internationally, and sustaining business success. We are dedicated to providing a value-driven luxury Experience to every Indian through our portfolio of over 90 hotels and 5,442 keys till date. The resurgence of travel affirms our belief in the ever-evolving Indian traveler, whether for leisure or business purposes. Our strategic plan involves expanding the Regenta brand into Tier 2 and 3 cities, exploring smaller cities with promising potential," Chairman and Managing Director Chander K Baljee said.

Stock Performance

The Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd stock has given a return of 96.47 percent over the last five years, outperforming the Nifty50 benchmark index which has given a return of 73.10 percent during the same period.

