App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Orchid Hotels rallies 3% on opening hotel in Gujarat, Stewart & Mackertich sees 60% upside

Royal Orchid Hotels currently operates 48 hotels across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Royal Orchid Hotels shares gained more than 3 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company opened its new hotel, Regenta Central Harsha in Vapi, Gujarat.

The stock was quoting at Rs 103.65, up Rs 2.90, or 2.88 percent on the BSE, at 11:21 hours IST.

The hotel has 57 well equipped and luxurious rooms.

"We are putting our continuous effort to expand footprint at strategic locations in the country ensuring a memorable stay for the travellers," Chander K Baljee, Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels said.

related news

In the last two years the company has spread across the country with conscious selection of economically growing cities which welcomes trade and new businesses, he added.

Royal Orchid Hotels primarily operates a blend of 5 star, 4 stars, leisure, business and adventure hotels. It currently operates 48 hotels across the country.

Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management is bullish on the stock and assigned strong buy rating with a price target at Rs 161, implying 60 percent potential upside from February 26's levels.

"Rapid expansion of properties via the asset light model, favorable taxation structure under GST, turnaround in business operations combined with lower operational and finance expenses is a boost to the company," the research house said.

The company’s growth strategy is to expand via leased hotels in order to increase the topline and plans to have 100 properties by 2022.

"Ongoing tourist season to be continued till end of FY19 along with increasing foreign tourist arrival and robust air passenger traffic bodes well for the company. The 5 percent hike in corporate contracts is an added advantage for the company since more than 40 percent of the total revenue is attributed to the same," it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 11:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Royal Orchid Hotels

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.