Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Bank of Scotland buys 1.8% stake in Lux Ind, ICICI Pru sells over 1 cr NALCO shares

Bimla Devi Todi and Shobha Todi sold 2,25,000 shares each at Rs 1,302.05 per share and Rs 1,301.59 per share respectively.

The Royal Bank of Scotland has picked up 1.8 percent equity shareholding in Lux Industries on December 23.

The bulk deals data available on the BSE showed that RBS Plc, as Trustee of Jupiter India Fund, bought 454,228 shares of the company at Rs 1,301.41 per share.

However, the company's promoters Bimla Devi Todi, Shobha Todi, Pradip Kumar Todi and Ashok Kumar Todi together sold 4.21 percent stake in the company through block deals.

Bimla Devi Todi and Shobha Todi sold 225,000 shares each at Rs 1,302.05 per share and Rs 1,301.59 per share, respectively. Pradip Kumar Todi sold 250,000 shares at Rs 1,301.07 per share and Ashok Kumar Todi 262,166 shares at Rs 1,303.68 per share.

related news

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund A/C Bharat 22 ETF sold 10,336,000 shares (representing 0.55 percent of total paid-up equity) of aluminium company NALCO at Rs 41.43 per share on the NSE.

Redkite Capital Private Limited sold 11,00,000 shares of Tourism Finance Corporation at Rs 73.85 per share on the NSE.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lux Industries #Market Edge

