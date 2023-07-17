Route Mobile surges 7% in anticipation of open-offer, promoter change

ROUTE MOBILE

Shares of Route Mobile Ltd jumped 7 percent on July 17 to hit a record high after the company announced in a notice to exchanges that the promoters will sell their entire shareholding.

The firm said its promoter will sell their entire holding of 36.41 million shares or 57.16 percent stake at an average price of Rs 1626.40 to Proximus Opal SA. The deal is valued at Rs 5922.41 crore. Following this, Proximus will also make a 26 percent open offer to the public at the same price.

As part of the agreement, some of the founding shareholders of the Route Mobile will invest euro 299.60 million in Proximus Opal for upto 14.5 percent stake.

The stock hit an all time high of Rs 1746 a share and gained as much as 7.5 percent in intraday. At 9.30am, the stock was trading at Rs 1743 on BSE, up 7.3 percent from its previous close.

The firm listed in September 2020 and raised around Rs 600 crore via IPO. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 350 a share. Since listing the stock has surged over 400 percent.

For FY23, the firm reported a revenue of Rs 3569.20 crore, up 78.3 percent against Rs 2002 crore a year ago. Net profit for the fiscal year stood at Rs 333.10 crore, up 96 percent compared to Rs 170.1 crore last year. EBITDA margin was at 12.5 percent during the year from 10.9 percent in FY22. Total debt for the fiscal stood at Rs 106.15 crore against nil last year.

In its recent earnings concall, the company guided 20 percent organic growth in FY23. The management highlighted the positive momentum with major banks in India and Africa, as well as selected e-commerce customers. They also noted a significant 25 percent increase in ILD (International Long Distance) message prices in India during April, and anticipated additional revenue from recently secured firewall contracts in recent quarters.

The management of the company is optimistic about its market position in India and projects a growth in its current market share from 20 percent to around 25 percent in FY24. They highlights that this expansion will be supported by additional revenue generated from certain large banks, with some of them already contributing in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, the company expects significant growth in Africa, with the onboarding of two major banks in Ghana and Nigeria, as well as in the Middle East and LATAM regions.

Additionally, the company's exclusive firewall deal with Mobitel Sri Lanka is scheduled to go live in late May, which is expected to further enhance their revenue streams. The recent price hikes in International Long Distance (ILD) services could also result in incremental gains, assuming that the volume of usage remains unaffected.

Addressing concerns about cash conversion, the management acknowledged that the normalized cash flow from operations (CFO) to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio for FY23 stood at 45 percent, slightly below their guidance. Nevertheless, they reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a normalized conversion rate of 50-75 percent in FY24. However, they also mentioned the likelihood of one-time cash outflows related to the acquisition of specific significant strategic deals.