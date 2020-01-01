Route Mobile gets SEBI nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

Omni channel cloud communications service provider Route Mobile has received approval from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The offer comprises of a fresh issue worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 360 crore by the promoters, Y Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta.

Additionally, Route Mobile may consider a pre-IPO placement of upto Rs 100 crore, which will reduce the size of the offer if it takes place.

The company has serviced more than 27,500 clients across sectors including BFSI, aviation, retail, e-Commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom. Its total revenue increased at a CAGR of 37.87 percent to Rs 844.67 crore in FY19, up from Rs 457.5 crore in FY17 .

Going forward, Route Mobile's strategy would be to augment its cloud services across multiple channels of communication, cross sell and upsell multiple solutions to enterprises to become a one stop solution and adopt a bi-modal go to market strategy via its developer community programme.