Route Mobile acquires communication platform MR Messaging FZC for €38 million

RouteSms Solutions FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Limited, has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 percent equity stake in M.R Messaging FZC for €38 million (approximately Rs 325 crore).

“It is hereby informed that Routesms Solutions FZE, wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile Limited (‘Company’) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’) on February 4, 2022 with the existing shareholders of M.R Messaging FZC to acquire 100 % of the equity shares of the Target Company,” Route Mobile said in a regulatory filing on February 4.

The acquisition will help deepen Company’s business mainly in Europe and South Africa over the near term.

“Subject to fulfilment of terms and condition of the SPA (share purchase agreement), the acquisition is expected to be closed before March 31, 2022, or such other date as may be agreed mutually by the Parties, in writing,” the regulatory filing said.

The acquisition is aligned to Route Mobile’s global growth strategy and strengthens its global presence as a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) leader.

M.R Messaging offers CPaaS solutions including A2P messaging, number lookup and 2-way messaging to enterprises as well as aggregators, using its technology platform. They have offices in the U.A.E, Malta and South.

“M.R Messaging presents Route Mobile a significant opportunity to foray and compete in new markets. This opportunity enables us to offer brands & enterprises a global network with local presence in Europe and South Africa, delivering a superior customer experience at scale,” Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile Limited said.