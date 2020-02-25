App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rossari Biotech receives SEBI nod for Rs 700cr IPO

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and offer for sale of upto 1.05 crore equity shares, as per the DRHP filed with SEBI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Speciality chemical manufacturer Rossari Biotech has received approval from the capital market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering.

Market sources said the issue size could be approximately Rs 700 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.05 crore equity shares, as per the DRHP filed with SEBI.

Close

The company had filed its DRHP with SEBI on December 18 last year.

related news

The company proposed to utilize fresh issue proceeds towards repayment of certain debt, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1996, Rossari Biotech is one of the leading speciality chemicals manufacturing companies in the country based on sales for fiscal 2019.

The company provides customised solutions to specific industrial and production requirements of their customers primarily in the FMCG (home care & personal care), apparel, poultry and animal feed industries.

Rossari Biotech manufactured and supplied home, personal care and performance chemicals to over 284 customers as on September 2019.

Some of the significant customers for its home, personal care and performance chemical products category include RSPL (Ghadi detergent), IFB Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Panasonic India, BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing, CICO Technologies, Rentokil Initial Hygiene India and Millennium Papers.

The company also manufactured and supplied textile speciality chemical products to 335 customers in over 15 countries as of September 2019.

Axis Capital and ICICI Securities have been appointed the book running lead managers to the issue.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #IPO - News #Rossari Biotech

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.