Rossari Biotech IPO, Bharat Bond ETF & Yes Bank FPO: Where should investors put their money?

The bulls remained in control of Indian markets for the fourth week in a row and as we head into a new week, traders are spoilt for choice.

The week beginning from July 13 presents an opportunity for investors to choose from any of these three options--Rossari Biotech IPO, Yes Bank FPO and Bharat Bond ETF--and secure good returns.

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech will open its nearly Rs 500-crore IPO for subscription on July 13. The price band of the issue, which closes on July 15, is set at Rs 423-425 per share.

The second tranche of the Bharat Bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) will open for bidding between July 14 and 17, with two more new ETFs maturing in 2025 and 2031.

The Bharat Bond ETF will be managed by Edelweiss AMC and the base size of the issue is Rs 3,000 crore with a green-shoe option of Rs 11,000 crore.

And, lastly, Yes Bank's capital raising committee on July 10 fixed a floor price of Rs 12 per equity share and cap price of Rs 13 per share for its follow-on public offer (FPO). The FPO issue will be open from July 15 to July 17.

All three options do look exciting but they cater to different segments of market participants and can't be bunched in one category. If someone wants to invest for long-term wealth creation, then ‘Bharat Bond ETF, Rosari Biotech, and Yes Bank IPO are preferred choice, filtered on the basis of wealth creation/protection of capital.

“Seeing the current market situation, we would advise investors to invest in Bharat ETF Bond for the long term because the return is predictable and also earlier bonds have delivered annualised return in the range of 14-18 percent. Additionally, it has a high credit rating and a good tool for diversification into debt,” Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

“Though Roosari Biotech has a strong product portfolio and it is well diversified, the company's valuation seems expensive. We would advise investors to wait until there is much clarity of the demand scenario and things getting stabilize.”

Mishra added that Yes Bank FPO is likely to help existing shareholders to dilute their holding, however, the impact of past issues is still lingering, and hence fresh investment is not advisable.

We spoke to several experts about their choice and here is what they said:

Expert: Siddharth Panjwani, Chief Strategy Officer Pickright Technologies