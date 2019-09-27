Rollover suggests better days ahead, Nifty may touch 12,000 in October series

Shabbir Kayyumi

The Nifty moved in a broader range of 1,000 points in September series as it started with a good amount of short positions where the benchmark index breached the previous expiry month's low and corrected in the first fortnight of the series. The fall was on the back of a short build-up and we didn't see any noticeable short-covering till the middle of the month. However, the index started rebounding in the second half of the series and managed to close almost 10 percent higher from the month’s low of 10,670.

The Nifty has seen 73 percent of rollover for October series, which is almost 10 percent higher than the last series of rollover data (68 percent). At the same time, the rollover is almost equal to 3-month average of 73.6 percent and 6-month average of 73 percent.

However, the Bank Nifty has seen a rollover of a mere 57 percent in the September expiry week, which is the lowest data in the last six month and 10 percent less than the last month's (August) data of 66 percent.

Moreover, broader range of the Nifty Rollover percent data in the last six month is still 65 to 80 percent, while in F&O stocks Grasim Industries, Mahanagar Gas, Glenmark, BOSCH , Marico, Petronet LNG and M&M Financial saw the highest rollover of more than 98 percent.

September month's close is higher than August month's close, indicating a positive bias in prices whereas strong rollover data (73 percent) as compared to last month data (68 percent) shows strength in the current long build-up and suggests the possibility of a bullish momentum in coming monthly F&O series.

In options, major positions are at 11,400 put and 12,000 call, suggesting near-term market range to be 11,400-12,000.

Looking at the overall derivatives activity and strong long buildups, we are expecting a continuation in ongoing optimism and target of 12,000 in October series. The current rally in the Nifty has been led by banking stocks, but poor rollover in the Bank Nifty is a concern for the market.

(The author is Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.)