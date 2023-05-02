 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rock and Hard Place: Fed faces tough choices in May meeting

Abhishek Mukherjee
May 02, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Experts say once the Fed pauses, the headroom will open for the RBI to cut rates in the second half of FY24.

Fed chair Jerome Powell (File pic)

To paraphrase Yogi Berra, it’s déjà vu once again for the US Federal Reserve. Just a month after raising rates amid the smoking ruins of the Silicon Valley Bank implosion, the US central bank finds itself grappling with a familiar conundrum -- continue hiking interest rates and risk more bank failures, or maintain status quo and let inflation wreak havoc.

The Federal Open Market Committee, led by Fed chair Jerome Powell, will begin its two-day meeting on May 2 just a day after the tottering First Republic Bank was sold to JPMorgan Chase following frenetic government-brokered negotiations.

The second-largest US bank failure in history came just over a month after the third-biggest collapse (SVB). In fact, three of the four largest ever bank failures have occurred in the last two months.

What a time to be alive, right?