Robust growth by Equitas Small Finance Bank to be a trigger for re-rating: Motilal Oswal

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) giving an approval for the re-appointment of PN Vasudevan as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Equitas Small Finance Bank for a period of three years, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that the overhang of management succession has been removed.

Vasudevan's current tenure as MD & CEO is set to end on July 22, 2023. In May of 2023, he announced his decision to step down from his position to dedicate his time to social welfare initiatives through his public charitable trust.

Now that this key overhang is removed, Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted that the focus will now return to the fundamental performance of the lender.

The brokerage firm has estimated that the lender will deliver a Return on Asset (RoA) and Return on Equity (RoE) of 2.1 percent and 16.7 percent in FY25, with a target price of Rs 105. The brokerage firm has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the lender’s stock.

On June 23, shares of the lender ended 3.2 percent lower at Rs 82.07 on the BSE. This implies an upside potential of 28 percent. The brokerage firm believes that the bank’s robust growth will be a trigger for re-rating of the stock.

The scrip has gained 27 percent in the past three months whereas in the past one year, it has rallied 114 percent.

The lender has been reporting a gradual improvement in its operating performance over the past few quarters with healthy growth in deposits and loans along with strong asset quality.

The bank has demonstrated a better asset quality, with collection efficiency increasing to pre-Covid levels and gross non-performing asset and net non-performing asset ratios improving to 2.8 percent and 1.2 percent as of Q4 of FY23.

The brokerage firm expects the asset quality ratios to improve further and expect Provision Coverage Ratio to improve to 70 percent by FY25 (with Provision Coverage Ratio improving over 1,400 basis points in FY23).

The bank focuses on building a diversified loan book, with small business loans, vehicle finance, microfinance and housing finance being the key business segments.

Loan growth was strong at 33 percent in FY23, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services has estimated a robust compounded annual growth rate of 27 percent in loans over FY23-25. Equitas Small Finance Bank sees a huge opportunity in vehicle finance and expects the segment to be one of the key drivers of loan growth while small business loans and microfinance segments maintain healthy growth traction, Motilal Oswal Financial noted.

