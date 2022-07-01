Robust demand visibility for CDMOs reflected in capex plans: Jefferies

(Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pexels)

Significant capex plans undertaken by contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO) in India over the past two years are being seen positively by Jefferies. The analysts see the momentum continuing. This they note is in contrast with pharma companies that have toned down their capex.

“Our CDMO coverage firms have undertaken enhanced capex cycle in last 2 years and commentary/guidance for coming years is equally intense. On the other hand, most of our pharma firms are nowhere near their peak capex period and do not plan to enter such phase any time soon,” the report read.

Capex as a percentage of total revenue (for FY20-22) for CDMOs such as Syngene, Laurus, and Gland Pharma stood at 23%, 14%, and 9% respectively, while the number for pharma companies such as Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin and Sun were 6%, 5%, and 4% respectively.

Also read: Gland Pharma: Track this inorganic play for the long term

“We view the CDMO's capex development positively for the sector as CDMO firms will continue to deliver strong growth based on recent capex and upcoming plans. Indian pharma Gx (generics) face structurally lower growth and moderated capex intensity shows the same but will help them to improve their return ratios,” it added.

In CDMO, their top picks are Laurus Labs and Gland Pharma.

Laurus labs has spent capex of INR16.5bn in the last two years and recently guided for INR20-24bn cumulative expenditure for the next two years. This is a sharp rise vs a historical annual average of INR3.1bn (FY16-FY19). Gland Pharma's total capex for last two years was INR7.4bn vs INR1.4bn average during FY18-20 and plans INR5.5bn during the next 2 years.

Capex isn’t “even a talking point” in major pharma companies and the report noted that most companies did not even provide FY23 guidance during the fourth-quarter earnings calls.

“FY22 capex number for our coverage firms was 48% lower than the peak capex levels seen in FY17 and just 10% higher than FY21. Going forward also we do not expect any significant capex jump by pharma companies as sector growth is no longer as robust as it used to be during pre-FY15,” it added.