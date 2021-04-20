MARKET NEWS

Ideas for profit | Will road construction sector be able to repeat its performance of FY21?

FY21 had witnessed a record highway construction and awarding activity with roads sector stocks rising in the range of 80- 180 percent. The performance was better than the benchmark indices such as the Nifty and the Sensex which rose by about 75 percent. Increased allocation in the Union Budget towards road construction also led to robust outlook for the sector resulting in outperformance by road sector companies. Watch the video to know which stocks to pick up in FY22?

