you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

RJ Corp sells over 1 cr shares of Lemon Tree Hotels

According to bulk deal data on the BSE, the shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 60.01 apeice, which took the total deal value to Rs 66.01 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Diversified group RJ Corp Ltd on November 27 sold 1.1 crore shares or approximately 1.4 per cent stake of Lemon Tree Hotels in an open market transaction.

Besides, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund Ltd picked up 1 crore shares of Lemon Tree Hotels at a price of Rs 60 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 60 crore.

At the end of the September 2019 quarter, RJ Corp is a public shareholder of Lemon Tree Hotels and held 5.48 per cent stake, the shareholding data on BSE showed.

On the BSE, shares of Lemon Tree Hotels ended at Rs 60.50, 3.68 per cent higher over the previous close.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 09:21 pm

tags #Business #Lemon Tree Hotels #Market news

