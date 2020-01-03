App
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 11:38 AM IST

RITES share price climbs 3% on securing project from Bangladesh government

Brokerage firm AnandRathi Share and Stock Brokers has a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 for one-year horizon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of RITES climbed 3 percent in the morning trade on January 3, a day after the railways consultancy firm said it secured a Rs 77.57-crore work from the Bangladesh government.

In a regulatory filing on January 2, the company said, "RITES has secured a major work of project Management Consultancy from the Government of Bangladesh amounting to USD 14.01 Million (Rs 99.94 crore) in relation to 4-laning of National Highway in Bangladesh. RITES is a lead partner in the JV arrangement and will receive $10.88 million (Rs 77.57 crore) out of the total consultancy fee of $14.01 million (Rs 99.94 crore)."

Brokerage firm AnandRathi Share and Stock Brokers has a buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of Rs 370 for one-year horizon.

RITES has a healthy order book, which is led by consultancy and turnkey business contributing to around 42 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

In terms of growth, the company has outpaced the industry growth over the years and has registered a CAGR of 23 percent over the last five years.

"Considering the company’s impressive performance over the years, strong order book, sound financials, decent execution capabilities and favourable industry traits, we believe that the company is well-positioned for long-term growth. We initiate our coverage on the company with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 370 per share, an upside potential of 23 percent," said Anand Rathi said.

Shares of RITES were trading 2.58 percent up at Rs 308.20 on BSE at around 1120 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 11:38 am

