RITES rises 7% on export order win, March qtr profit up 74% at Rs 82.73 cr

Shares of RITES added 7.6 percent intraday Monday as company bagged export order worth Rs 567 crore.

The company has secured an export contract for Broad Gauge passenger air conditioned and non air conditioned coaches for a total value of USD 82.63 million (approximately Rs 567 crore).

These coaches are to be exported within 27 months of opening of Letter of Credit.

The company is confident of completing the export within the prescribed timeline. These coaches will be manufactured at production unit of lndian Railways, and the company is nominated agency for such exports, company said in release.

The company's March quarter net profit was up 74 percent at Rs 82.73 crore against Rs 47.38 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue increased by 31 percent at Rs 549 crore against Rs 418.69 crore.

The board recommended final dividend at the rate of 20 percent (Rs 2 per share) subject to approval of shareholders in their meeting.

At 13:33 RITES was quoting at Rs 265.65, up Rs 1.40, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil