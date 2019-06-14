RITES rallies 6% on mulling bonus issue

Shares of state-owned engineering consultancy company RITES rallied more than 6 percent intraday on June 14 ahead of board meeting to consider bonus issue.

The stock climbed 20 percent in last one month. It was quoting at Rs 294, up Rs 17.10, or 6.18 percent on the BSE at 0915 hours.

The railway consultancy firm said a meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 24 to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares.