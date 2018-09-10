App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RITES gains 5% on additional work of Rs 294cr from Ministry of Railways

The company secured an additional work of Rs 294.67 crore from Ministry of Railways for doubling of Dharmavaram Penukunda rail lines (41.5 Kms) in South Western Railways.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of RITES added 5 percent intraday Monday as company secured additional work from Ministry of Railways.

The company secured an additional work of Rs 294.67 crore from Ministry of Railways for doubling of Dharmavaram Penukunda rail lines (41.5 Kms) in South Western Railways.

Earlier, company was awarded doubling work for 90.2 Kms of Dharmavaram Penukunda rail lines in South Central Railways for a cost of Rs 666.38 crore from Ministry of Railways.

The said work has been awarded to company on cost plus basis in which company will be paid fee at the rate of 8.5 percent of the cost of work.

At 10:47 hrs RITES was quoting at Rs 270, up Rs 9, or 3.45 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 11:09 am

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.