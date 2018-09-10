RITES gains 5% on additional work of Rs 294cr from Ministry of Railways

Shares of RITES added 5 percent intraday Monday as company secured additional work from Ministry of Railways.

The company secured an additional work of Rs 294.67 crore from Ministry of Railways for doubling of Dharmavaram Penukunda rail lines (41.5 Kms) in South Western Railways.

Earlier, company was awarded doubling work for 90.2 Kms of Dharmavaram Penukunda rail lines in South Central Railways for a cost of Rs 666.38 crore from Ministry of Railways.

The said work has been awarded to company on cost plus basis in which company will be paid fee at the rate of 8.5 percent of the cost of work.

At 10:47 hrs RITES was quoting at Rs 270, up Rs 9, or 3.45 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil