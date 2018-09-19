App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RITES gains 5% on additional contract of Rs 436cr from Indian Railways

The work is scheduled to be started in the last quarter of this financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of RITES gained 5.6 percent intraday Wednesday as company won an additional contract of Rs 436 crore.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 261.40 and an intraday low of Rs 252.90.

The company has been executing a project of Indian Railways for setting up of wagon workshop at Dalmianagar for which the initial contract cost was Rs 89 crore.

The enhanced scope and revision in estimates has resulted in additional contract value of Rs 436 crore.

The work is scheduled to be started in the last quarter of this financial year.

This project is a turnkey work being done on fixed fee basis by RITES.

At 10:32 hrs RITES was quoting at Rs 254.35, up Rs 6.40, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 326.55 and 52-week low Rs 185.00 on 17 August, 2018 and 30 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.06 percent below its 52-week high and 37.57 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 10:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.