Risky or safe? Here are top 20 favourite stocks of FIIs; do you own any?

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) which were net buyers in the Indian equity markets for the year 2017 shed some weight in the S&P BSE 200 index stocks for the quarter ended December 31, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

FPI holdings in the S&P BSE-200 companies declined to 24.3 percent at the end of the December 2017 quarter from 24.5 percent in the September quarter, but their exposure rose to US$440 bn in the December 2017 quarter from USD 391 billion in the September quarter.

FPIs bought energy, metals, mining and telecom stocks, and sold stocks in automobiles, consumers and technology sectors. The domestic institutional investors or the DIIs bought shares across all sectors, investing heavily in banking stocks.

Top 20 companies with highest stake owned by foreign portfolio investors in percentage terms at the end of December 2017 quarter include names like HDFC, followed by Bharat Financial Inclusion, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys HDFC Bank, Shriram Transport, Axis Bank, UPL, PVR, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel, ZEE Entertainment, MindTree, Kotak Mahindra Bank etc. among others.

FPIs were overweight in banking and technology sector while they were underweight on the consumer as well as industrials. On the other hand, Mutual Funds (MFs) were overweight on banking and industries while they remain underweight on consumer and technology.

MF holdings in BSE-200 companies increased to 6.1 percent in the December quarter from 5.7 percent at the end of the previous quarter while BFIs’ holding in BSE-200 companies declined to 6.7 percent in the December quarter from 7 percent at the end of the September quarter.

BFIs include banks, financial institution and insurance companies.

Selling in FII heavy stocks:

After a sharp rally, many stocks came under pressure in the year 2018 which rose to double digits in the calendar year 2017. The fear which most analysts were battling was what if FPIs turned away from Indian equity markets in the light of rising valuations, as well as rising bond yields in the US which most of the time made developed markets more attractive.

Foreign investors pulled out over Rs 11,000 crore from Indian stocks in February, making it the largest outflow in five months, primarily due to better opportunities in other emerging markets.

This is against the total inflow of Rs 13,781 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Indian equity markets in January, said a report.

If FPIs were to sell their holding, stocks with maximum holding might just come under pressure. However, most analysts’ suggest that India still remain to be a valid play in the Indian equity markets and any correction should be used to buy quality stocks.

Given the emerging global scenario, the volatility in FII inflows into emerging markets, in general, is likely to be erratic this year. “We believe that FII would continue to remain net buyers in Indian equity markets on a full year basis though the quantum of inflows could be lower this year,” Gaurav Dua, head of research, Sharekhan told Moneycontrol.

“India’s growth story is changing from that of strong macros, weak micros to weak macros and stronger micros. Though the macro scenario is getting impacted by fiscal slippage and rising energy cost, the revival in corporate earnings is supportive for Indian markets,” he said.

Dua further added that the changing dynamics would result in portfolio or asset managers readjusting their allocations going ahead. The readjustment of portfolios could result in increased volatility in certain pockets of stocks and this is what investors need to focus on rather than try to preempt FII selling based on exposure to individual companies.