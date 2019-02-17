Risks of slowdown in US make gold a preferred asset class

Hitesh Jain

Gold price started this year on a strong note and is expected to persist with the momentum given the uncertain trade outlook and the recent Fed policy reset.

The US Fed tilted towards dovish stance in January, turning to be patient in terms of future rate hikes. The US central bank also signalled that it would not hesitate to slow down asset sales.

The markets now perceive barely any chance of a rate hike this year, in fact, there is a strong chance of a rate cut in 2020. Credit markets reflect the growing probability of an impending economic slowdown in the US economy.

This can be manifested by an inverting yield curve between 2-year and 1-year Sovereign bonds and 5-year and 2-year as well. Flattening curve between 10-year and 2-year also portend ominous indications for the world’s largest economy.

Although US labor markets remain strong, other sectors like housing and autos are already showing signs of deceleration. To wit, fourth-quarter GDP is now projected around 2.5 percent, 1 percent lower than Q3.

Law of averages for seven decades suggest that the growth cycle in the US is on an average stay put for 32-35 quarters, before recession sets in. The current expansion cycle is already long in the tooth, lasting 36 quarters, beginning from 2010.

Although we do not see a risk of recession, a lower growth trajectory in the next few years seems probable. The US Fed is certainly concerned about slowing global macro backdrop, gloomy trade scenario and fragile financial markets.

This can also be corroborated by Fed projections of slower GDP expansion for 2019 and 2020. All the tea-leaf reading leads us to an inference that the Fed will likely move into a prolonged pause.

One needs to understand that the four rate hikes in 2018 (and five more in prior years) is taking some time to work through the economy and so for the time being, the central bank has likely done enough.

Gold as an investment avenue will remain very much in the reckoning, with market participants cognizant of the fact that global macro numbers are turning soft, manifested by flashing signals of slowing economic activity in China, US, and Europe.

A number of tailwinds are in place for gold to move higher, including softening US sovereign yields, stalling US dollar, and wobbly global equities. Higher central bank buying is also providing an impetus to the prices.

In this regard, central bank purchases of yellow metal during 2018 reached its highest levels in almost 50 years, as Russia, Turkey, Hungary, and Kazakhstan boosted purchases in an effort to shift their reserves away from the dollar.

Russian diversification has been consistent over the years, finding a way out to dollar dominance in the world financial system. In addition, inflows into global gold ETF's are gradually picking up.

We remain constructive on gold, given the current multitude of variables such as the weak dollar, dormant US rates, and a dovish US Fed. Prices could push higher going into the next few quarters, with the trading range seen between $1,250-1,450 for 2019.

(The author is Vice President, YES Securities)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.