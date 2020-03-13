'Risk-reward justified now to take long positions, market to be in 9k-10k range'

Nifty fell 10 percent in morning trade to around 8,500 levels and was locked in lower circuit. Trading was halted for 45 minutes on March 13. Local market followed the sharp correction in the US market overnight amid novel coronavirus fears.

"Looking at the sharp recovery from day's low, and considering the past 10-year data, the index could trade in the range of 9,000-10,000 levels in the next one-and-half-month," said Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Premium Research in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He feels if the market stabilises around current levels then one should not be worried or no reason to be pessimistic even if Nifty trades around 9,000-9,500 levels.

"It is the closest to the worst in terms of fall on the basis of last 10-year data and hence the risk reward is justified to take long positions now," Shah said.

After a sharp recovery, the BSE Sensex was up 679.29 points (or 2.07 percent) at 33,457.43 and the Nifty50 climbed 193.95 points (or 2.02 percent) to 9,784.10, at 1230 hours IST, but the market breadth was still in favour of bears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 10 percent in previous session, and lost 28 percent in last one month as the US banned travel from several countries to stop wide-spreading novel coronavirus that has already taken over 4,600 lives with over 1.28 lakh infected people worldwide.

"If we look at Dow Jones, it has been in a 10-year bull run and had consistently been going upward despite major correction, then obvious it has to fall in large scale," Shah said.

He feels if the index could get completed its downcycle right now and stabilises around current levels, then the world can get into stable space. "Look at the Asia, Europe, Oil, gold, which all shows it is a point of extreme weakness, hence from these levels, you will see some bounce as history suggests."

In every bull run, the leadership of stocks get changed. "We have been very clear since the beginning of this year that 2020 is a year for stock picking and broader markets," Shah said.

"We have seen 70 percent of BSE stocks fell more than 50 percent from their highs, hence the significant rebound will be seen and the largecaps will see major move. Once there is stability and positive news on coronavirus, then midcaps will see strong recovery," he added.

On the stock picking strategy, Gautam Shah said they have been playing with four themes this year - Information Technology, Healthcare, Insurance and Chemicals. "We like these four pockets and we sure about their rally."

On the gold, he said when the yellow metal was trading at around $1,680 an ounce, he was making an interim target and then the prices came off. "The commodity will get stabilised around $1,450-1,480 and we have about 15-20 percent exposure to the same. I expect it to jump to $1,800 levels and if that happens, then there would be sizeable move going forward."

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.