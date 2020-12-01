Risk-on rally keeps market aloft but conditions ripe for consolidation, say experts

At first glance, it appears that the bulls are not ready to let go, as the market benchmarks did not see much consolidation since the beginning of November.

After each session of fall, the market resumed its uptrend. Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty rose about a percent each in the first half of the December 1 session.

Brokerages say positive news from vaccine manufacturers, improving macroeconomic indicators and strong September quarter earnings triggered a risk-on rally.

"Global markets shrugged off any concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 in Europe and the increasing case count in the United States. The positive news flow on the efficacy of Moderna, Pfizer and Astra-Zeneca vaccines resulted in full risk-on sentiment," said brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities.

Indian markets have done the same. The risk-on sentiment resulted in a large FII inflow into Indian equity markets and the Nifty jumped 11.45 percent in November.

As the market is near all-time high, analysts advise caution while agreeing that any correction will be an opportunity to add quality stocks.

"I think the markets are slightly overbought at this point in time, so one has to be a little careful in making fresh commitments at these levels from a shorter-term perspective," Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research told CNBC-TV18.

"If at all 13,200 were to get crossed, you could see some more near-term strength. Going forward, the next four weeks, six weeks, 12 weeks are going to be about stocks and a lot of underperformers are now making a comeback," Shah added.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct expects the Nifty to undergo consolidation in December amid positive bias in the range of 12,800-13,200 after a sharp rally in November.

"A decisive move above 13,200 would signal an extended rally towards 13,600. Hence, we recommend utilising declines as an incremental buying opportunity as we do not expect the Nifty to breach its key support at 12,500 levels," said the brokerage firm.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking also sees the possibility of a consolidation in the short-term.

"Indications are in the favour of further consolidation in the Nifty index and the probable range could be 12,600-13,100. We expect volatility to remain high due to scheduled data and events. Since the short term is up, the prudent approach is to accumulate quality stocks on dips," said Mishra.

At this juncture, when the broader markets are high on positivity, investors should avoid getting carried away and focus on fundamentally sound mid and small-caps, say experts.

"Almost all the sectors are participating in the rally but we’re seeing mixed trends within the sector, so traders should focus more on the selection of stocks. We feel the recent traction in the broader market will continue but only fundamentally sound midcap and smallcap counters should be preferred for trading or investment," Mishra said.

Shah of Goldilocks Premium Research believes instead of looking at the headline indices, the bigger opportunity is going to be the midcaps, the smallcaps and underperformers like realty stocks and chemicals stocks.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.