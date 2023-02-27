 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rising US deficit a worry, but Warren Buffett puts stock in 'American tailwind'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

The oracle of Omaha is concerned about America's rising deficit but also believes that a long-term bet against America makes no sense.

In the latest annual letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett cautioned that "huge and entrenched fiscal deficits", the kind run by the American government, "have consequences." However, in the same breath, Buffett pointed out that near-term economic and market forecasts are "worse than useless".

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and a market guru, has been affectionately given the moniker of 'The Oracle of Omaha'.

Also Read | Warren Buffett swears by share buybacks, calls critics economic illiterates

"Though economists, politicians and many of the public have opinions about the consequences of that huge imbalance, Charlie and I plead ignorance and firmly believe that near-term economic and market forecasts are worse than useless," he said.