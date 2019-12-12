Rising rupee pulls IT pack down, Infosys, HCL top drags

The BSE IT pack was trading in the negative on December 12 afternoon, as index majors such as Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro saw a drop in share prices. However, gains in the shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mphasis and Tech Mahindra capped the losses for the index.

Experts said the rupee's rise against the US dollar could be the reason for the weakness in the IT pack. The Indian currency traded at a month-high of 70.63 after opening higher by 15 paise at 70.69 per dollar against December 11 close of 70.84.

Brokerages, however, are mostly positive on the IT pack for the long term.

"Record deal-wins, sustained deal pipeline momentum and upbeat management commentaries on the demand side strengthen our conviction in the Indian IT’s solid earnings trajectory," said Edelweiss Securities.

"We maintain overweight on HCL Tech (15 percent versus 10 percent), Persistent (5 percent versus 0 percent) and Cyient (5 percent versus 0 percent)."

The brokerage arm of Bank of Baroda, BOBCAPS, said it remained optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of IT services companies but was cautious on the sector’s near-term outlook.

"Our scenario analysis shows that Tech Mahindra and Wipro are the most vulnerable in a scenario of sector-wide growth moderation ahead of US elections. HCL Tech faces the least risk. Overall, we prefer TCS and HCL Tech amongst largecaps; L&T Infotech is our sole buy among midcaps," BOBCAPS said.

Infosys shares also came under pressure after a US-based shareholder rights litigation firm announced filing a class-action lawsuit, accusing the Indian IT major of marking false and misleading statements to investors, a CNBC TV18 report said.

The Schall Law Firm said investors who purchased Infosys securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019 could participate in the action by December 23.

The lawsuit comes weeks after the company disclosed in late October that an anonymous group of employees had sent letters to Infosys’ board and the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the IT major had resorted to “unethical” steps to boost short-term revenue and profit.

At 1255 hours, the BSE IT index was 0.53 percent down at 14,908, with Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Mindtree and L&T Technology Services as the top drags.