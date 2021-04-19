Rising COVID cases, a weak rupee may impact FPI inflows in the short run

After record equity inflows of Rs 2.74 lakh crore in FY 21, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned cautious in the early days of FY22. India was one of the favourite destinations for FPI in FY21 but what are the likely trends going ahead?

The year 2020 was exceptional for global stock markets. Markets turned bullish after the crash in March and then steadily climbed to reach record highs. A major factor driving emerging markets has been sustained FPI inflows, which, in turn, have been driven by ample global liquidity, abysmally low interest rates and the weakness in dollar.

A negative macro trend in India is the rising inflation. CPI inflation in March rose to 5.2 percent. Core inflation remains high at 5.9 percent and the March WPI inflation print touched an unexpectedly high 7.4 percent. Partly, the high WPI number is due to the base effect and higher prices for petroleum and metals and this rising trend may reverse. But, there is concern that higher WPI inflation may spill over and push up CPI inflation. This has the potential to weaken the rupee further and this is bad news for foreign portfolio flows.

GDP growth and earnings targets will fall short

The major concern in the market is the economic fall out of the second coronavirus wave. The market had discounted GDP growth of around 11 percent and earnings growth above 30 percent for FY 22. These targets are unlikely to be achieved, given the progressive restrictions on economic activity. Therefore, market corrections reflect the new reality.

This concern is reflected in the negative FPI numbers in April. As per NSDL data, FPI equity investment as on April 16 was negative Rs 4,642 crore. In the short run, FPI inflows are likely to turn negative, hitting markets.

Foreign investors portfolio picks may change

In FY21, financials attracted maximum FPI at Rs 77,200 crore, 28 percent of the total inflows. While top-quality banks, housing finance companies and select NBFCs will continue to attract funds, there is a clear possibility of funds preferring IT and metals, which are likely to gain from a depreciating rupee. Pharmaceuticals, too, may attract more FPI.

Rupee depreciation likely to be modest

It would be unrealistic to expect a sharp depreciation in the rupee since the RBI can be expected to intervene in the market to prevent a sharp depreciation. The central bank has the resources—foreign exchange reserves are around $580 billion—for active intervention. So, expect moderate rupee depreciation unless there is a massive FPI outflow.

Monitor COVID-19 graph

The most important factor determining the market trend would be the daily COVID-19 graph. If the curve rises alarmingly, it would be bad news for teh economy, FPI and markets. On the other hand, if it shows signs of peaking by April end or early May, as some models indicate, that will be a positive for the economy and markets. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

(VK Vijayakumar is the chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.)

